Vehicle Registrations Going Online with New Portal

Barbadians can now register their private and commercial vehicles online using the Barbados Revenue Authority’s online services portal.

In addition, the public may also visit the portal to apply for visitors’ permits and general licensing services such as weight certificates, inspections and regulation tests.

Persons are directed to visit https://portal.bra.gov. bb to select a service from the options provided and complete and submit their application web form online.

Payments are facilitated through the SurePay online payment platform bb.surepaybillsonline.com or at any Surepay location. When making payments, persons are required to use the unique alphanumeric code provided upon submission of the online form. The Authority is currently working to expand the payment facility options for this service.

Persons are advised that the official Government of Barbados receipts and documents are issued via the email address entered by applicants on the online form.

Also note, the processing of payment transactions for the first-time registration of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will continue at our Warrens Tower II 1st floor office.