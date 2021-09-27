UNICOMER BOSS IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BPSA

The Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) confirmed the election of Mrs. Trisha Tannis, as the new Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors. She is the first female to hold the position of Chairman, BPSA. Mrs. Tannis succeeds Mr. Ed Clarke who did not seek re-election and he was warmly thanked at a specially organized BPSA function.

Mrs. Tannis, the Managing Director of the Unicomer (Barbados) Group, is a performance driven thought leader in financial management who delivers sustainable results to support the strategic objectives of corporate stakeholders in a socially responsible framework. She promotes a culture of continuous improvement to maintain adaptable and responsive organizations ready for changing market conditions and business demands.

Mrs. Tannis is an experienced finance professional with over 20 years of experience in financial management and corporate governance, and was the first female appointed to that office in the Unicomer Caribbean and Latin America Group. Professionally qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant of Canada, Mrs. Tannis is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados, an Associate of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with Honours from the University of the West Indies.

In accepting her appointment as Chairman, Mrs. Tannis said “My objective is to provide dedicated and exemplary leadership on behalf of the private sector, particularly, during the unprecedented challenges experienced by the business sector, and the nation generally, as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic which began in December 2019 while building on the foundation of strong advocacy and lobbying by the prior heads of the BPSA.”

As Chairman, Mrs. Tannis will lead the umbrella body of private sector associations in Barbados both at the national level and within the Social Partnership of Barbados.