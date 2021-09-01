Three Nevisians selected to West Indies Under19 team for England tour

Topnotch performances from three Nevisian cricketers have earned them coveted spots on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under19 team, set to tour England in September 2021.

The three youngsters from Nevis making the 18-member squad are Anderson Amurdan, 18, (Right-hand opening bat); Onaje Amory, 17, (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin); and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, 17, (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper).

“It was certainly a proud moment and a proud day for us here in Nevis at the news that three of our Nevisian cricketers have made it to the West Indies Under19 that will be touring England very shortly.

“Heartiest congratulations to the young cricketers from myself as the Minister of Sports, from my ministry and from all of us in Nevis and all of us in the Federation. These three young cricketers who continue to perform and perform well. They continue to perform beyond expectation and it’s because of their level of performance why they were able to make it to the West Indies Under19 team,” he said.

The Minister also applauded the efforts of Jayden Carmichael and Akadianto Willett, who were among the seven youths selected from the Leeward Islands to attend the CWI Rising Stars High Performance trial series training camp in Antigua. A total of 56 young cricketers were selected from the Leewards, Windward Islands, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica.

The CWI) Rising Stars Selection Panel announced the 18-member squad on Friday, August 27, following intensive targeted high performance coaching and simulation sessions.

According to Mr. Robert Haynes, Lead Selector for U19 Rising Stars, the team comprises very talented youngsters from all across the region who are expected to perform well.

“This trip to England is part of the preparation for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup next year and will prove valuable experience for these young men. We have a very good combination, and it is really pleasing to see we have quality all-round cricketers in the group,” he said.

The team departed Antigua for England on Saturday, August 29.

The tour of England will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from September 04 to September 17.

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by Cricket West Indies from January 04 to February 03, 2022.

Min. Evelyn appealed to the Nevisian cricketers to remain focused and aim to build on their achievement to advance to the next level.