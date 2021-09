The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris & Carrie-Anne Moss

Prepare to go back to where it all started and return to the Matrix. Here’s the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris. In this trailer we get a glimpse of Matrix’s blue and red pills, learn that Neo is searching for the truth, and have plenty of action-heavy scenes to feast our eyes on.