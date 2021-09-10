The 2021 Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival is on NOW!

by Bajan Reporter / September 10th, 2021

The 2021 BCLF programme, ‘A Tapestry of Worlds and Words: Meditations From the Diaspora‘ begins today and all festivities will now be streamed live from Youtube and our Facebook page. NO registration necessary! Yay! You can tune in (hassle free) from wherever you are – your car, virtual office, at the gym or airport!

Please join us at 1pm EST for the keynote address by our writing prizes’ namesake and distinguished Trinidadian-American novelist and scholar, Dr. Elizabeth Nunez. Thereafter we head straight into the 3-day 9-event marathon of storytelling goodness with literature from across the globe and Caribbean diasporas.

This year, we are thrilled to present to you the work of revered poets, writers, filmmakers and creatives including Velma Pollard, Professor Patricia Mohammed, Canisia Lubrin, and Deborah Falaye.

The festival schedule is here. Please check our website for more details

The organisers of the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival would like to thank our premier partner, Target Corporation and supporting partners, Poets & Writers Inc., The Center for Fiction, Kinesis Studios, Harper Collins Publishers and the Green Screen Film Festival for their generous contributions in making this year possible.

