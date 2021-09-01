Sharpton joins sidewalk prayer at US Open

On Sunday morning, Rev. Al Sharpton took a call from Don Victor Mooney, a Kew Gardens Hills resident and President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project on his radio program heard nationwide.

With fifteen seconds to make a Hail Mary request to one of America’s leading Civil Rights Activist, Baptist minister, founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), host of Politics Nation on MSNBC, a nationally syndicated daily radio show Keepin’ It Real, and a nationally broadcast radio show on Sunday titled, The Hour of Power, he listened to Mooney’s cry for help.

Mooney shared his background of completing a transatlantic row from Africa to Brooklyn for HIV/AIDS, convening 400 Years of African American History commemoration at the Brooklyn Bridge Park, and his quest to hold a sidewalk prayer at the US Open in honor of Arthur Ashe, which coincides with National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on August 29.

After Mooney noted that he had the support of Rev. Herbert Daughtry, another National Civil Rights Activist and Pastor of the House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn, New York, he learned his fate. Rev. Daughtry supported all of Mooney’s transatlantic rowing attempts that numbered four.

National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is intended to engage faith communities to work together for HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment, care, and support, and to reduce and eliminate stigma and discrimination.

Arthur Ashe, the first African American man to play for the US Davis Cup team, and the only African American to win the men’s singles title at the US Open, the Australia Open and Wimbledon. At the end of his storied life, he discovered he was suffering from AIDS.