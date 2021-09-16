Season of Storms to St Martin’s Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs

St Martin Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs just received SOS: Season of Storms from the book’s author, Fabian Adekunle Badejo, said his publisher House of Nehesi (HNP).

The new poetry collection, presented to Prime Minister Jacobs on International Literacy Day, opens with a live wire of experiences borne of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Prime Minister Jacobs told Badejo that she was “looking forward to reading the poems.”

In the first chapter of SOS: Season of Storms, “Badejo focuses on the St. Martin story. He offers … clear, crafted poems about ‘cackling children,’ the elderly, the mentally disturbed, Dutch marines, and disaster hazards faced by the general population of our ‘Borderless’ St Martin,” said HNP projects director Lasana M. Sekou.

“SOS is also a witness that in his writings right after the storms, Badejo exposed what would become challenges in Dutch disaster relief,” said Sekou. “He did this ahead of the delivery shortcomings that have been arising between The Hague and the territory’s government in Great Bay, headed by Prime Minister Jacobs.”

Following the presentation, Badejo said, “I’m confident that Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs will identify with, and hopefully draw good use from the poems in SOS as they move from hurricanes, to protests, to COVID-19 life and death issues instead of statistical incidents,” said Badejo.

As the SOS poems venture into the Caribbean region and beyond, Badejo’s topics range from the PPRN land protest in the northern part of St Martin — a French territory, to the St Vincent volcano eruption, “Justice for George Floyd” in the USA, and the anti-corruption “#EndSARS NOW!” demonstrations in Nigeria.