Ronaldo is in 7th Heaven on retention of his number as he reunites with Manchester United this weekend

There was a big question mark for many football fans as to what would happen for Cristiano Ronaldo as to what shirt number would be allocated after his shift from Juventus to Manchester United.

As the Manchester Evening News pointed out? “Premier League rules state… a player cannot swap shirt numbers once a season is under way, meaning (there’s) a sense of uncertainty concerning what shirt number Ronaldo would be awarded.

Cooler heads prevailed it seems, “(As) United were granted special dispensation by the Premier League, allowing Ronaldo to reclaim his iconic shirt number at Old Trafford for a second time.”

The small victory will have a short glow as the Red Devils face a number of matches on the 11th and on the 25th of this month , both of which are crucial to maintain or improve their current 3rd place standing in the Premier League.

According to SportsBettingDime.com, after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Man U now has Premier League title odds of +550

Let’s not forget, (Ronaldo) inspired Portgual to a late 2-1 World Cup Qualifier win over the Republic of Ireland last Wednesday, scoring both goals in the closing stages of the match. In doing so, he also netted a world record 110th and 111th international strikes.

Many punters believe he still has the magic necessary to gain the edge over Newcastle this Saturday coming.