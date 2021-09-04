Police busy solving Murder of 33 year old in Jackson, St Michael

by DevilsAdvocate / September 4th, 2021

Officers from the Royal Barbados Police Force are continuing investigations into the unnatural death of 33 year old Kemar Ronaldo Grazettes, discovered opposite Arsenal Playing Field, Jackson, St. Michael. He passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital sometime after 3:00 am on Friday 3rd September 2021.

He was one of two victims who sustained gunshot injuries during a shooting incident that occurred about 7:54 pm on Tuesday 31st August 2021, at the Arsenal Playing Field, Jackson, St. Michael.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7295, District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
