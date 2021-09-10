Pitt is first female senior executive at TMR Sales & Service

The Board of Directors of TMR Sales & Service is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Pitt as the Chief Executive Officer effective July 19, 2021. This newly created role will drive a new strategic direction focused on innovation while strengthening the Company’s market leadership in air conditioning and electrical systems.

An experienced business leader, Paula brings a wealth of people leadership expertise with strong competencies in strategic management, from formulation to implementation. She has successfully delivered a number of major technical and people-focused change initiatives in her previous roles.

Chairman of the Board, Dick Stoute, in confirming this appointment, says, “We are fortunate at TMR to have a leader of Paula’s calibre. In addition to having the qualifications and expertise required to meet the challenges of this rapidly changing environment and lead the company to a greater level of profitable growth, her deep understanding of our business and its culture gives her a significant advantage in this new role. We have every confidence that she is perfectly positioned to lead the Company, especially at this time.”

Paula comes to this role with extensive experience working in people-focused roles across the key operating departments of the electric utility industry. In addition, after joining the company in 2013, Pitt has transformed the human resource function at TMR to become a true strategic partner to the business. She has successfully created and implemented a range of management systems and initiatives including professionalizing the HR function and linking HR strategy to business strategy.

Certified by CIPD in HR practice, Paula also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Reading, United Kingdom. She has successfully completed post-graduate certificate courses in leadership and management, including change management and strategic workforce planning. Paula has consulted with and trained persons in the management of self and of teams and in strategic leadership.