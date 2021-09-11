Ministry of Maritime Affairs adjusts operating hours of Fish Markets in keeping with revised Curfew

Fish markets across Barbados will have changes to their operating hours, now operating from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with immediate effect. Sundays will be 7:00 am until 1:00 pm – except Speightstown which is closed Sundays.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy continues to remind the fishing community and patrons of the markets to follow all COVID-19 protocols when conducting business.