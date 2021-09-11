Ministry of Maritime Affairs adjusts operating hours of Fish Markets in keeping with revised Curfew

by Bajan Reporter / September 11th, 2021

Fish markets across Barbados will have changes to their operating hours, now operating from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with immediate effect. Sundays will be 7:00 am until 1:00 pm – except Speightstown which is closed Sundays.

This is in keeping with the revision of the national curfew taking effect <strong>Saturday 11th September 2021</strong>.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy continues to remind the fishing community and patrons of the markets to follow all COVID-19 protocols when conducting business.

