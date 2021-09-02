MAJOR DRUG BUST NEAR BRIDGETOWN PORT

Officers from the Royal Barbados Police Force arrested and formally charged 47 year old David O’Neal Willoughby, of Fairy Valley, Christ Church with several criminal offences. He is charged that he on Tuesday the 24th of August 2021, between 8:45 pm and 9:00 pm, while on the compound of the Bridgetown Port located at University Road, Princess Alice Highway, St. Michael committed the following offences.

1. Trespassing

2. Going Equipped

3. Handling of Cannabis

4. Possession of Cannabis

5. Trafficking of Cannabis

6. Intent to Supply Cannabis

S U M M A R Y

On the mentioned date between the above-mentioned times, Port Security Officers were on duty in the Bridgetown Port’s Command Centre when they observed on surveillance cameras three males traversing the inner confines of the Port’s Compound in an area known as Reefer’s Park which is located behind BICO Limited. These men were acting suspiciously and Port Security Officers on mobile patrol were dispatched to the area to investigate.

On their arrival, two of the men were seen fleeing on foot from the direction of the docking area towards the ramps at the rear of BICO Limited. The security officers pursued the men who managed to evade them and escape. A third man was discovered hiding in the area of the Carpenter’s workshop which is on the compound.

This man later identified as the accused David O’Neal Willoughby had in his possession a grey haversack. This haversack was searched in his presence and revealed a number of items suspected to have been used in the commission of the offences. A further search of the area where he was discovered, revealed several bags containing a number of sealed packages. He was taken into custody along with the bags and contents by the security personnel. He was later handed over into the custody of the Police who also responded to the report.

Investigation were conducted into the matter and the sealed packages were examined in his presence. They were discovered to contain vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis with a weight of 12.30kg, equivalent to 12300 grams. Its estimated street value is ninety-eight thousand, four hundred dollars ($98,400.00) Barbados Currency. He was later formally charged for the mentioned offences.

On Wednesday 1st September 2021, he appeared at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court Number 1 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds, St Philip until the 29th of September 2021 when he is scheduled to reappear at the said court.