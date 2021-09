Guess who’s back? Rod Stewart – One More Time

Watch the NEW official music video for Rod Stewart – “One More Time” from his forthcoming album ‘The Tears of Hercules‘ out November 12th. ‘The Tears of Hercules’ features 9 new original tunes written by Rod Stewart including “One More Time” plus covers of Marc Jordan, Johnny Cash and more. Pre-order your copy here https://rhino.lnk.to/TTOH