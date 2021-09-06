Grenadian Directive transmitted on Bajan Social media creates unnecessary Panic

Barbadians are being urged once again not to circulate information about COVID-19 directives of uncertain origin, especially when such information has the potential to panic others, or otherwise cause distress.

“While our health officials are concerned about the increase in cases, and while we want Barbadians to recognise that by limiting their own movements, they will help to curtail the spread, there has been no new directive issued,” Minister Abrahams said.

“When there are changes of this nature, the announcement will be made by me, the Attorney General or some other designated member of the Cabinet, and it will simultaneously be made public via official sources with which, by this time, Barbadians should be quite familiar.”

The Home Affairs Minister stressed that the “anxiety and stress caused to innocent Barbadians by the circulation of the social media post was absolutely unnecessary” and individuals should desist from such practices, whatever their motives.