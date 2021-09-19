Grace Jutan appointed ‘Chief of Staff’ in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor

by Bajan Reporter / September 19th, 2021

A significant change has been made at the start of the new academic year 2021-2022, to the staffing of the inner Office of the Vice-Chancellor, located at the Regional Headquarters of The University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

<strong>Ms. Grace Jutan</strong>, since August 1, 2021, was confirmed as 'Chief of Staff'. In this capacity, she shall be responsible for co-ordinating activities specific to the Vice-Chancellor's diary as well as related staff matters within the Office.

Ms. Jutan has over 15 years of service at the executive level of the University, which began in the Office of Vice-Chancellor Alister McIntyre before her appointment as Executive Assistant in the Office of the Board for Undergraduate Studies where she worked with then Pro Vice-Chancellors Hilary Beckles, Elsa Leo-Rhynie, Marlene Hamilton, and Alvin Wint. Having left the University to work at Florida International University for over seven years, on her return, she now brings an international dimension to bear on her present role.

Additionally, Ms. Jutan holds a Master’s degree from Florida International University in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

