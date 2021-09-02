Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) ACQUIRES AVIATION SECURITY COMPANY IN COSTA RICA

by Bajan Reporter / September 2nd, 2021

Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) announces the acquisition of AGO Security S.A. (AGO Security). The acquisition was concluded on August 16, 2021 by the GCG Group – a division of GEL. Established in 2006, AGO Security is the leading Aviation Security company in Costa Rica with operations in the Liberia International and San Jose International Airports. AGO Security also operates in the El Salvador International Airport (San Salvador) providing security services to leading airlines and customers.

An AGO Security officer scans and examines luggage as it passes through the X-ray machine

An AGO Security officer scans and examines luggage as it passes through the X-ray machine

With a total of 250 AVSEC certified security agents, AGO has more than 15 years of experience in these airport markets with a premium reputation providing multiple services that include but are not limited to:

  • Aircraft security and inspection;
  • Security and inspection of luggage and passengers;
  • Catering Security services;
  • Passenger escort services and access control;
  • X-ray machine rental and operators;
  • Ramp and terminal access control and custody;
  • Custody of unacceptable passengers;

AGO Security also provides services to local companies and offers corporate security services.

Two AGO Security officers assist a passenger with her passport

Two AGO Security officers assist a passenger with her passport

“It has been a rough year and half since the inception of the pandemic, but this acquisition demonstrates the resilience of the group” said Anthony Ali, CEO for the GEL Group headquartered in Barbados. “We have a very clear plan for growth and expansion in our core businesses. This is just another example of us executing on that plan with a long-term perspective” he continued.

An AGO Security officer making her checks on the tarmac

An AGO Security officer making her checks on the tarmac

This acquisition fits into our diversification strategy for the GCG Group and brings additional expertise and knowledge to the portfolio of services we can provide to our customers.” stated Paulo Teixeira, CEO of the GCG Group, located in Miami. “Our business was heavily reliant on airline catering, and we were significantly impacted by the downturn in international travel caused by the pandemic,” he said. “This is all part of our strategy to become less dependent on airline catering and expanding the portfolio of services and products adding value for our airline partners“.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen