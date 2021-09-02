Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) ACQUIRES AVIATION SECURITY COMPANY IN COSTA RICA

Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) announces the acquisition of AGO Security S.A. (AGO Security). The acquisition was concluded on August 16, 2021 by the GCG Group – a division of GEL. Established in 2006, AGO Security is the leading Aviation Security company in Costa Rica with operations in the Liberia International and San Jose International Airports. AGO Security also operates in the El Salvador International Airport (San Salvador) providing security services to leading airlines and customers.

With a total of 250 AVSEC certified security agents, AGO has more than 15 years of experience in these airport markets with a premium reputation providing multiple services that include but are not limited to:

Aircraft security and inspection;

Security and inspection of luggage and passengers;

Catering Security services;

Passenger escort services and access control;

X-ray machine rental and operators;

Ramp and terminal access control and custody;

Custody of unacceptable passengers;

AGO Security also provides services to local companies and offers corporate security services.

“It has been a rough year and half since the inception of the pandemic, but this acquisition demonstrates the resilience of the group” said Anthony Ali, CEO for the GEL Group headquartered in Barbados. “We have a very clear plan for growth and expansion in our core businesses. This is just another example of us executing on that plan with a long-term perspective” he continued.

“This acquisition fits into our diversification strategy for the GCG Group and brings additional expertise and knowledge to the portfolio of services we can provide to our customers.” stated Paulo Teixeira, CEO of the GCG Group, located in Miami. “Our business was heavily reliant on airline catering, and we were significantly impacted by the downturn in international travel caused by the pandemic,” he said. “This is all part of our strategy to become less dependent on airline catering and expanding the portfolio of services and products adding value for our airline partners“.