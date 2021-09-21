Get ready for “Oliver Oriole Adventures” Book Series

by Bajan Reporter / September 21st, 2021

In this new series, join Oliver Oriole as he journeys across the Caribbean learning about the different islands, their music, culture, food, language and more.

Get ready for what is about to be one of the most exciting new characters in children’s education.

Oliver Oriole Goes To” will be a new way to learn and understand what is so unique about the Caribbean and it’s cultures. On his first journey Oliver Oriole Goes To Montserrat, we will see Oli learning about the culture of Montserrat and what is unique about this amazing Caribbean island.

