GEL STAFF START 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS WITH COMMEMORATIVE WALK

by Bajan Reporter / September 9th, 2021

Staff from the Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) Head Office and its various subsidiaries, started the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations with a walk to commemorate the journey that founder J.N. Goddard took when he walked from St. John to Bridgetown to sell his cow over 100 years ago.

Walkers after just passing behind Constant Plantation (in the background)

Walkers after just passing behind Constant Plantation (in the background)

Entitled “Retracing GEL’s History – A Trek from Country to Town”, the approx. 12-kilometer trek started at Sunbury Plantation House and ended at the Head Office in Haggatt Hall with a water stop at Windsor Plantation House in St. George.

GEL CEO Anthony Ali gives a final briefing to staff before leaving Sunbury Plantation House

GEL CEO Anthony Ali gives a final briefing to staff before leaving Sunbury Plantation House

With everyone observing the Covid protocols, the close to 100 employees from the various companies started out at daybreak getting to Sunbury to start their trek at 6 a.m.  They moved off in small groups of approximately 10/15 people, on the trial just off Sunbury, which took them along the old railway line, through Carrington Factory Yard, behind Little Bentley, through the ‘oilfields’ to Windsor where they stopped for a short while to get refreshment. They then took off again and headed through the cane fields of Buckley, Carmichael and Constant Plantations before going through Salters and emerging on Haggatt Hall for the final stretch to the Head Office.

One of the groups as they prepared to cross the road to Carrington Factory Yard in St Phillip.

One of the groups as they prepared to cross the road to Carrington Factory Yard in St Phillip.

Chief Executive Officer of GEL, Anthony Ali, who joined his staff members on the Walk, explained, “It was a great way to start our celebrations, and the staff was happy to get out and participate. It was also a great team building exercise in a natural outdoor environment and many of them found out about the railway for the first time, so it was also an educational exercise for a lot of us.”

Walkers crossing the road at Carmichael with the assistance of Marshals with the trailway sign in the background.

Walkers crossing the road at Carmichael with the assistance of Marshals with the trailway sign in the background.

The lush and sometimes wet countryside trek followed the old railway, which is being developed as the Barbados Trailway Project, an undertaking of the Future Centre Trust. The plan is for it to eventually become a multipurpose walking/hiking/running and cycling trail for recreational access that will help to expand the green space on the island.

Many of those present also learnt about the old trainline with the help of the Ralf Luther, one of the volunteers of the Barbados Trailway Project. The old railway ran from Bridgetown to Belleplaine and was in use from 1881 to 1937.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • 120x600 GEL 100th Anniversary Comp