Fully Vaccinated People are 11 times Less Likely to Die of Covid

With the raging growth of the Covid virus across the world, especially after the introduction to the delta variant, more and more countries are becoming cautious of the steps they take to combat further spread in the future.

However, the latest reports from US medical boards suggest that fully vaccinated people are 11x less likely to die from the virus as opposed to the partially or non-vaccinated people. They are also 10 xs less likely to be hospitalized amidst the ongoing healthcare crisis that is happening across the world.

The latest report about the effectiveness of the vaccine comes from the CDC following three of their published papers highlighting the same.

The reports further indicate that the impacts of the vaccine from Moderna are more effective on the latest delta variant of the virus, which goes to show that taking the virus only has protective impacts and not the opposite.

Amidst all the reported implications, the need for hospitalization and the death from the virus were the ones that stood out the most. This was found to be more potent and effective in the younger and older people above the age of 65.

One of the studies in the lot found that the effectiveness of the vaccine was recorded between June to August across 400 hospitals, clinics, and emergency centers.

The efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalization was found the most in the Moderna vaccine at 95%, followed by Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Despite the multiple studies that have been conducted till now, there are no clear reports as to why the Moderna vaccine is showing more efficacies towards the delta variant of the virus. However, the reports do suggest that with the mutated strain of the virus, Moderna showed the maximum effects in combating the issue.

However, the current theories and tentative discussions suggest that the higher dosage of 100 micrograms in Moderna, as opposed to 30 micrograms in the other vaccines, could be the reason why the Moderna vaccine is showing better results to the delta variants as opposed to the other types of vaccines.

Some experts are also suggesting that the shortened difference between the first and second dosage is what could be showing more efficacy in vaccinated people. The duration likely helps build a better immune response, leading to better results.

Despite everything, further studies are essential for determining the whats and whys behind the effectiveness of the vaccine on people’s bodies.