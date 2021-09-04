Fitts Village murder accused remanded until next month

by DevilsAdvocate / September 4th, 2021

Detectives from the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department have made a breakthrough relative to an unnatural death investigation.

They have arrested and formally charged 27 year old <strong>Romario Antonio Clarke</strong>, from Risk Road, Fitts Village, St. James. Clarke who was the subject of a wanted man bulletin issued on the 26th of August 2021 has been charged with the following offences:

1. That he on the 25th day of August 2021 murdered Jamar Corbin.
2. That he on the 25th day of August 2021 did use a firearm and did not have a licence to do so.

On Friday 3rd September 2021, he appeared at the Holetown Magistrates before Magistrate Wayne Clarke where he was not required to plead to the offences which are indictable. He was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodd, St. Philip and is scheduled to reappear at the said court on the 1st of October 2021.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
