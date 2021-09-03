Earthquake in Haiti: The humanitarian mission of White Helmets began to provide health assistance

The White Helmets Commission, which reports to the Argentine Foreign Ministry, has begun to provide healthcare assistance in the Corail commune, Grand’Anse Department, Haiti, where it set up a Type-1 Hospital to increase local healthcare capacity, which was seriously affected by the massive earthquake.

The Hospital, which deals with a high level of demand and is staffed by specialized Argentine healthcare personnel, is already operational. The humanitarian mission, made up of 24 volunteers and led by White Helmets President, Marina Cardelli, deployed a Type-1 Emergency Medical Team providing outpatient emergency care, paediatric, clinical medicine, obstetric and traumatology-related services. The healthcare facility has front desk, triage, waiting room, office and inpatient treatment areas and is equipped with multiparameter monitors and ultrasound devices, among others.

Thanks to the will of President Alberto Fernández and the determination of Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, today, Argentina, in the spirit of solidarity, can help once again the Haitian people.

The mission left for Haiti on Saturday, 21 August, in a Hercules airplane belonging to Argentina s Air Force, as a result of the joint work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, led by Felipe Solá, and the Ministry of Defence, led by Jorge Taiana. Argentina s humanitarian mission will last for 20 days and the team will be joined by the Argentine ambassador in Haiti, Cesar Alberto Faes.”