DROWNING INCIDENT TAKES LIFE OF BARBAREES GARDEN RESIDENT

September 13th, 2021

Officers from Central Police Station attended the compound of the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex, apparently around 2:30 pm on Sunday 12th September 2021, it was then they learned the lifeless body of a man was seen floating in the water in an isle of the careenage area of the complex.

On arrival, officers were directed to the body. Personnel from the Barbados Coast Guard were summoned and they retrieved the body. A medical doctor visited the scene and confirmed death.

A close family member also visited the scene and formally identified the body. He was 75 Year old JOSEPH HARRIS of BARBAREES GARDENS, BARBAREES HILL, ST MICHAEL.

S U M M A R Y

A fisherman went to his boat which was located in the said area, he saw what appeared to be a body floating face down in the water. He took another look to confirm it was, he informed the Security Guard on duty at the complex, so they in turn summoned the Police.

