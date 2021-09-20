DESTRUCTION OF 1,940 LBS OF HARVESTED GANJA PLANTS

On Saturday 18th September 2021 at 2:00 pm, Police destroyed by burning a total of eleven thousand nine hundred and thirty-two (11,932) Cannabis plants which were harvested by Police carrying out operations over the past three (3) months in the parishes of St. John, St. George and St. Philip.

The supervision of the destruction was conducted by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ag.) Mr. Anthony Warner, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in the Southern Division. Station Sergeant David Forde i/c District B Police Station and Station Sergeant Winston Bynoe i/c District C Police Station also assisted with the exercise.

In a short address to the media, Assistant Superintendent Warner thanked the public for their continued support as the Royal Barbados Police Force continued to persist in the fight against all illegal drug activity.