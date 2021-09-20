DESTRUCTION OF 1,940 LBS OF HARVESTED GANJA PLANTS

by DevilsAdvocate / September 20th, 2021

On Saturday 18th September 2021 at 2:00 pm, Police destroyed by burning a total of eleven thousand nine hundred and thirty-two (11,932) Cannabis plants which were harvested by Police carrying out operations over the past three (3) months in the parishes of St. John, St. George and St. Philip.

The total weight of these plants was one thousand nine hundred and forty pounds (<strong>1,940 lbs</strong>).

The total weight of these plants was one thousand nine hundred and forty pounds (1,940 lbs).

The supervision of the destruction was conducted by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ag.) Mr. Anthony Warner, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in the Southern Division. Station Sergeant David Forde i/c District B Police Station and Station Sergeant Winston Bynoe i/c District C Police Station also assisted with the exercise.

Members of the accredited Media, Reporters and Photographers were also present to witness the destruction.

Members of the accredited Media, Reporters and Photographers were also present to witness the destruction.

In a short address to the media, Assistant Superintendent Warner thanked the public for their continued support as the Royal Barbados Police Force continued to persist in the fight against all illegal drug activity.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • 120x600 GEL 100th Anniversary Comp