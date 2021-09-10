Delta Variant allows QEH to get stroppy about who comes in, expect Guards to be more Unmannerly

To further reduce crowding in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and their Belleville Annex, out-patients are asked to present to their respective clinics unaccompanied, and to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment time.

Only out-patients who are:

1. Minors i.e. children under the age of 18

2. Elderly, who are at high risk of falling

3. Persons who are visually impaired

4. Those who require assistance with regular day to day activities such as going to the bathroom or who may be disoriented may be accompanied by a single caregiver or companion.

When attending clinic, it is also recommended that patients update their contact information in order to be notified by the Medical Records Department of any changes to their upcoming appointment, and to facilitate the delivery of medication. For details on how you can have your repeat medications delivered please visit qehconnect.com/services/pharmacy/ or call our Help Desk at 536-4800.