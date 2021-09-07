Castries’ Republic Bank Converts From Scotiabank Banking Platform

Republic Bank culminated activities in St Lucia associated with what it described as a ‘huge task’ of conversion from the Scotiabank banking platform to the Republic Bank banking system.

But Julien gave the assurance that Republic Bank has its best talent both locally and across the company’s group network, working through the conversion process.

He said in a statement that the bank sincerely apologises for the inconveniences being experienced by its customers and wishes to express sincere thanks for their patience and understanding.