Castries’ Republic Bank Converts From Scotiabank Banking Platform

by Bajan Reporter / September 7th, 2021

Republic Bank culminated activities in St Lucia associated with what it described as a ‘huge task’ of conversion from the Scotiabank banking platform to the Republic Bank banking system.

Saint Lucia Country Manager, <strong>Gordon Julien</strong>, indicated that a project conversion of that magnitude which culminated on September 1, 2021, was made more difficult working within the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Lucia Country Manager, Gordon Julien, indicated that a project conversion of that magnitude which culminated on September 1, 2021, was made more difficult working within the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Julien gave the assurance that Republic Bank has its best talent both locally and across the company’s group network, working through the conversion process.

He said in a statement that the bank sincerely apologises for the inconveniences being experienced by its customers and wishes to express sincere thanks for their patience and understanding. Get the rest of the story HERE

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen