CARICOM to mount Electoral Observer Mission to The Bahamas

At the invitation of the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be fielding a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections which will be held in that country on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

The six-member Mission will be headed by Mr. Ian S. Hughes, Assistant to the Supervisor of Elections and Human Resource and Training Officer of Antigua and Barbuda.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of The Bahamas, and will monitor the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The Team is now in The Bahamas and expected to depart on 18 September 2021.