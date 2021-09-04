BWA Work in St. Lucy Completed, Reservoirs refilling

The Barbados Water Authority advises that work has been completed to connect a new transmission main between Benthams and Trents and install a connection to a new storage tank in St. Lucy.

The Authority’s crews started work on Friday, September 3rd but encountered some unexpected technical difficulties late in the evening. They worked through the night and into today Saturday, September 4th to complete of the job.

Although the flow of water into the area has resumed, it will take some time for supply to all of the affected districts to return to normal.

The Authority’s tanker crews will continue to assist customers in the interim.

The BWA apologises for the extended period of time it took to complete the work carried out in St. Lucy.