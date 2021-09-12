BWA Pumping Station Offline Due to Electrical Issues

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise that today, Sunday, September 12th, one of its central pumping stations is currently offline due to an electrical issue.

The Authority’s electricians are addressing the matter. As a result, customers in some Christ Church and St. George areas may experience low pressure or outages.

These areas may include Bannantyne, Boarded Hall, Brereton, Buttals Tenantry, Campaign Castle, Constant, Cox Road, Dayrell’s Hill, Eastlyn, Edey Village, First Step, Frere Pilgrim, Good Intent, Hannays Valley, Lower Brighton, Lower Greys, Manning’s Village, South District, Dash Valley, St. David, Walkers Valley, Watts Village, Waverley Cot, Windsor Tenantry and surrounding districts.

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist the residents. The BWA apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.