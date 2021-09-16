BWA Making Connections in Gibbons, Christ Church

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of Christ Church effective tomorrow Friday 17th September between 9:30 a.m and 4:00 p.m crews will be making new connections to a main in Gibbons which will cause a water outage in Gibbons, Wilcox Ridge and surrounding areas.

The travelling public is advised that Gibbons Road will be temporarily closed to through traffic from its junctions with Gibbons Terrace and Gibbons Boggs Road in both directions to allow the BWA to carry out this work. Motorists will be diverted along Wilcox Ridge, east of the junction with Gibbons Terrace and west of the junction with Gibbons Boggs Road.

The Authority’s tanker crews will assist residents in the affected districts while work is ongoing.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes for the inconvenience this connection on Friday, September 17th may cause.