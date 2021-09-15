Bridgetown US Embassy and BYBT Launch Academy for Women Entrepreneurs for 3rd Straight Year

by Bajan Reporter / September 15th, 2021

The Bridgetown US Embassy in partnership with the Barbados Youth Business Trust (BYBT) just launched their third year of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).

The six-month program provides women entrepreneurs with the skills, resources, and networks needed to start and scale successful businesses. Twenty-eight female entrepreneurs from Barbados will take part in this year’s program, joining participants in over seventy countries, including recently launched academies in St Lucia as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela reflected on the success of the program since its start in 2019. She said, “I’ve seen how the women in this program have grown in confidence – confident in their business ideas, poised when explaining them to others, and self-assured that taking the risk to follow their dream was the right choice.”

She continued, “The U.S. Embassy, working with our civil society partners, remains committed to realizing the full participation of women in the economy.” BYBT General Manager Cardell Fergusson likewise shared, “Through the AWE program and the business development support, offered by the BYBT, we have been able to provide the participants with the opportunity to develop and grow. We are extremely proud of their achievement and continue to walk beside them offering the help they need to realize their goals. We value our partnership with the US Embassy in Bridgetown and seek to create greater impact with their support”

AWE is a facilitated experience, utilizing the business curriculum developed by the Arizona State University Thunderbird School of Global Management. Expert speakers, business leaders, and successful entrepreneurs complement the curriculum by providing pragmatic strategies to achieve business success. More than 50 Barbadian women have graduated from the academy since 2019. The U.S. Embassy’s partnership with BYBT is part of the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting economic development and diversification in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Equipping women with the tools needed to create and grow their own businesses, raise capital, and effectively network with other successful business owners contributes to the region’s stability, security, and prosperity.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • 120x600 GEL 100th Anniversary Comp