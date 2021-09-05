Bridgetown U.S. Embassy alerts how COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement if going USA

by Bajan Reporter / September 5th, 2021

All U.S. immigrant visa applicants are required to complete a medical examination as part of the normal application process.

Effective October 1, a completed COVID-19 vaccine series is a new CDC requirement for U.S. immigrant visa medical examinations.

The U.S.  Department ?of State is currently working with the CDC ?to implement this requirement.

This requirement does not apply to non-immigrant visa (NIV) classes such as tourist or student visas.

More information can be found at: www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/panel-physicians/covid-19-technical-instructions.html

