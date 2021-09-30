Biz Music Inc. provides support for Caribbean & World music professionals

With 13 years of music industry experience the diligent team at Canada-based independent record label Biz Music Inc. continues to create opportunities for Caribbean artistes and music projects to obtain international success.

In addition to being a creative, entertainment force, Biz Music Inc. has always stayed very true to its name by placing a major emphasis on handling the business side of the music.

The Biz Music team continues to work with performers, musicians, songwriters and producers to facilitate several behind the scenes aspects for these creatives such recording, producing and engineering while utilizing knowledge and experience to support their projects and set them up for success in an ever-changing music market and an industry which is often hard to manoeuvre.

Jamaican-born Grant who is an accredited professional in the recording arts as well as an artiste himself shared on his motivation for forming this independent label stating, “The real inspiration to form Biz Music Inc. came from a genuine desire to create a platform for artiste development and sound recording production. Our practical industry experience and understanding of the inner workings fuelled the label’s growth process.”

He further shared, “The label’s continued mission is to produce professional sound recordings and to be a full-service music machine which features vocal recording, song-writing, music production, composition & arrangement, publishing, artiste brand development & expansion.”

Biz Music Inc. will soon release a new EP from Radykal Jahz entitled ‘Far Region’ which incorporates Roots Reggae alongside a variety of musical genres and influences, thus giving it a universal appeal. The EP is already generating buzz within the artiste community with the team steadfastly formulating strategies for it to reach a wide range of listeners across the globe.

With a new EP on the horizon, the team at Biz Music Inc. aims to propel its artistes, music projects to the Billboard charts as well as major festivals & concerts and looks forward to collaborating with both established and up and coming music professionals across genres.

The label aspires to create and capture the imagination and memory of its listeners with quality records and to pave the road for longevity by building a long-term footprint for engaging new listeners and followers.