Beres Hammond with Popcaan: ‘A Mother’s Love!’

Reggae legend Beres Hammond and Dancehall superstar Popcaan have collaborated again on a soul touching single, “A Mother’s Love;” a heartfelt melody expressing unending love for their mothers and how prayers and hard work can lead to success. The song is also a reflection of the love people have for the women who have raised them.

To accompany the release of the single is a heartfelt music video that features Beres and Popcaan in their childhood days. Directed by Prof and Kryss Ras, each artiste’s mother and grandmother are portrayed at pivotal points in the performers’ lives, begining with a split-screen shows scenes from 1970 and 1998 signifying the similarities of a young Beres and a young Popcaan’s life and each mother’s love and care.

Speaking from Harmony House, Beres said “it warms my heart to be making music, and to make music with Popcaan.” Popcaan added “Uncle Beres is an older version of me. Working with him and Shane was natural – we all have a natural chemistry. It is right that we sing about our Mothers and what they do for us – some things that people don’t get to see.”

“A Mother’s Love” is the second collaboration between Beres Hammond and Popcaan. The first single, “God Is Love” received international acclaim upon release. The songs producer, Shane C. Brown says “the chemistry between Beres, Popcaan and myself made it so easy to do more than one song. What is really amazing about this song is it’s the first “mama” song from both artistes and the lyrics of the song are true stories.”