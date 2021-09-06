Barbados Revenue Authority’s Warrens Closure until Wednesday

by Bajan Reporter / September 6th, 2021

Barbadians are advised the Barbados Revenue Authority’s payment and customer service offices in the Warren Towers II building is closed today – Monday 6th September and tomorrow Tuesday 7th September 2021. All other locations will be open for business. Service at the Warrens location is expected to resume on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

During this time customers are reminded of the digital payment channels for Land Tax through <em>ezpay.gov.bb</em>, <strong>SurePay</strong> and <strong>Payce Digital</strong>. Payments for all other taxes can be made online in TAMIS. Additionally, vehicle registrations can be conducted online using our service portal at <em>https://portal.bra.gov.bb/</em> and payments through <strong>SurePay</strong>.

The Authority thanks you for your patience as we work to improve our systems and customer facing facilities. Any inconvenience caused by this closure is regretted.

