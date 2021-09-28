Barbados Police seek Wanted Man: Jamal Renaldo Bartlett

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging Barbadians to help locate a Wanted Man, this is Jamal Renaldo Bartlett, whose last known address was Lower Burney, Mapp Hill, St. Michael. He is wanted in connection with several serious criminal matters.

Description:

Jamal Renaldo Bartlett is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigation Department at the District ‘A’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-At-Law of his choice.

Anybody knowing the whereabouts of Jamal Renaldo Bartlett is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the District “A” Police Station at telephone number 430-7295, Police Hotline at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are also reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist Wanted Persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.