Barbados Police seek Wanted Man: Jamal Renaldo Bartlett

by DevilsAdvocate / September 28th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging Barbadians to help locate a Wanted Man, this is Jamal Renaldo Bartlett, whose last known address was Lower Burney, Mapp Hill, St. Michael. He is wanted in connection with several serious criminal matters.

Description:

<strong>Jamal Renaldo Bartlett</strong> is approximately five (5) feet eight (8) inches tall, has a brown complexion, and a slim build. He has an oval-shaped face, a broad nose, and thick lips.

Jamal Renaldo Bartlett is approximately five (5) feet eight (8) inches tall, has a brown complexion, and a slim build. He has an oval-shaped face, a broad nose, and thick lips.

Jamal Renaldo Bartlett is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigation Department at the District ‘A’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-At-Law of his choice.

Anybody knowing the whereabouts of Jamal Renaldo Bartlett is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the District “A” Police Station at telephone number 430-7295, Police Hotline at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are also reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist Wanted Persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SG Coop Ad Gift Vouchers 336 x 280
  • 120x600 GEL 100th Anniversary Comp