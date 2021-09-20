Barbados Police on look out for 73 year old from Ruby, St Philip – have you seen him?

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. He is Alton Winston Alleyne, 73 years old, of Lot 14, Ruby, St. Philip. He left his residence on Wednesday 15th September 2021 about 6:30 pm and has not been seen since.

Description:

Alton Winston Alleyne is five (5) feet eight (8) inches tall and slim build and of dark complexion. He has a round head, a protruding forehead, long face, thick eyebrows, brown deep-set eyes, a large nose and pointed chin. He also has square shoulders and an erect appearance. He speaks with a deep voice and is pleasant mannered.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Alton Winston Alleyne is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.