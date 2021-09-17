Barbados Olympic Association Announces their 2021 International Young Participants

by Bajan Reporter / September 17th, 2021

When the virtual 61st International Session for Young Participants, hosted by the International Olympic Academy (IOA) gets underway this Friday, September 17, The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) will be proudly represented by Rohansonn Waithe, Treasurer of the Barbados Chess Federation and track and field athlete, Ayanna Morgan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-week annual session, traditionally held in Greece, has been reduced to a seven-day online event. However, it promises to provide participants with the same high quality instruction that young sportspersons have benefitted from over the years. The 2021 International Session comes just one month after the BOA held the inaugural National Session for Young Participants, where the candidates had an opportunity to prepare for the annual IOA International Session.

The main topic for the IOA Sessions this year is "<em>Olympic Movement and the Pandemic</em>", while the special topic for the International Session for Young Participants is "<em>Olympic Games and the Pandemic: Opportunities, Challenges and Changes</em>".

The dynamic Session runs from September 17 to 23, 2021, and will bring together a large group of international young people between the ages of 20 and 35, who are mostly students, Olympic athletes, people active in sport, or who teach, or are active in their respective National Olympic Committees or National Olympians Associations. IOA will utilise lectures and discussion meetings, among other approaches, to educate the attendees. The IOA’s goal is also to inspire the participants to use the knowledge and experiences gained during the Session to advance the Olympic ideals and enlighten others in their respective countries.

Director of the National Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan, says that the BOA is especially pleased to again have representatives attend this instructive session. “These representatives were selected from among a number of outstanding candidates and we expect them to be excellent ambassadors“, Cadogan stated.

She added, “Barbados has a long history of participating in the International Session for Young Participants, and while it will be held virtually this year, we are confident that Ayana and Rohansonn will benefit from invaluable information, and we look forward to them sharing what they learn.”

