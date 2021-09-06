Bajan Rugby Women Made History

September 6th, 2021

On Friday 3rd September 2021, two Barbadians faced off against each other in the Northeast Conference ECAC – Eastern College Athletic Conference (part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association – NCAA). These universities have been playing against each other for several years, but this is the first time that there have been Barbadian women representing both institutions.

The match took place at Mignone Field, Cambridge, Massachusetts, the first time since 2019 that Harvard Women have played rugby.

Jara Emtage-Cave, a Harrison College alumna and Barbados Scholar, is currently a freshman at Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Her compatriot, and former Barbados team-mate, Sankara Price, is in her freshman year at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland, also in the USA.

Sankara is the recipient of a Merit-Based Transfer Scholarship from Mount St. Mary's.

The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers suffered a hard loss to the Harvard Women’s Crimson, with the final score being 53-5. The Crimson leapt out to an early lead and kept the pressure on their opponents.

Both Jara and Sankara expressed their enthusiasm for playing rugby at such a high level, and for the opportunity to study in the USA.

