Bajan Rugby Women Made History

On Friday 3rd September 2021, two Barbadians faced off against each other in the Northeast Conference ECAC – Eastern College Athletic Conference (part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association – NCAA). These universities have been playing against each other for several years, but this is the first time that there have been Barbadian women representing both institutions.

Jara Emtage-Cave, a Harrison College alumna and Barbados Scholar, is currently a freshman at Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Her compatriot, and former Barbados team-mate, Sankara Price, is in her freshman year at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland, also in the USA.

The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers suffered a hard loss to the Harvard Women’s Crimson, with the final score being 53-5. The Crimson leapt out to an early lead and kept the pressure on their opponents.

Both Jara and Sankara expressed their enthusiasm for playing rugby at such a high level, and for the opportunity to study in the USA.