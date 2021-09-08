ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING MUTE TEENAGER FOUND NEAR WINSTON SCOTT POLYCLINIC

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of all Barbadians to identify the teenager seen in this photograph. We are also seeking assistance in locating his next of kin. He was seen wandering around the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic compound about 6:55 am on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

He appears to be between the ages of 14-16 years and is non-verbal. He is about 5'5" in height and of a dark complexion. He's wearing a green and white seamless jersey, a black three quarter pants and black slippers.

Anyone who can assists with identifying this individual is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7614.

