ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING MUTE TEENAGER FOUND NEAR WINSTON SCOTT POLYCLINIC

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of all Barbadians to identify the teenager seen in this photograph. We are also seeking assistance in locating his next of kin. He was seen wandering around the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic compound about 6:55 am on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

Anyone who can assists with identifying this individual is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7614.