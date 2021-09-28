ALL ABOUT THE BOOTH: VIRGIN ATLANTIC DESIGNS UNIQUE SOCIAL SPACE FOR ITS LEISURE CUSTOMERS

Virgin Atlantic has revealed a new interior to its award winning A350 aircraft, designed specifically with the airline’s leisure customers in mind. The changes include an increased number of seats in the Economy cabin, alongside a new social space for its Upper Class customers.

‘The Booth’ is the latest innovation in Virgin Atlantic’s industry leading social spaces and is exclusively available to customers travelling to the airline’s sunny leisure destinations on-board the A350.

The Booth is surrounded by two 27” touch screen monitors, allowing customers a window into immersive experiences. The content of the monitors will be continuously updated, tailored to the route and time of day, meaning that the look and feel of The Booth will evolve over time. Initial content will include a digital art gallery featuring up and coming artists and a tail and belly cam of the aircraft. Additionally, there are two Bluetooth audio jacks, meaning customers can connect headsets to the monitor’s audio.

Customers travelling between Heathrow and Orlando are planned to be the first to experience the newest aircraft, with the first flight currently scheduled for December 2021*. Other leisure destinations, including Barbados, will receive the new plane later in 2022. The new seat configuration offers 397 seats in total, 16 Upper Class suites, 56 Premium seats and 325 in Economy. Within the economy cabin, 45 seats will be Economy Delight, offering customers extra legroom as well as priority boarding and advanced seat selection.

Alongside The Booth, the A350 features the airline’s latest Upper Class suite design, which includes all window facing seats with a 44” pitch and fully flat 82” bed. Every cabin has the largest entertainment screens available on any Virgin Atlantic plane.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and the introduction of The Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights. We love creating brilliantly different experiences, which is why we’re always evolving our ideas to offer something different and exciting in the air and on the ground.

“I’m delighted that we’ve curated The Booth specifically for our customers jetting off on holiday to our sunny destinations, such as Orlando, offering a truly stylish start to their trips.”

The first aircraft in the airline’s A350 leisure fleet will be G-VEVE, named Fearless Lady, after Eve Branson, late mother of Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson. Lady Emmeline (G-VLIB), which is inspired by the leader of the women’s suffrage movement Emmeline Pankhurst, will follow in April, completing the series with three planes set to be delivered by June 2023.

The aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, continues Virgin Atlantic’s investment in a more sustainable fleet. It’s designed to be 30% more fuel and carbon efficient than the Boeing 747s it replaced and is expected to reduce the airline’s noise footprint at its airports by more than half.

The Booth was designed collaboratively by Virgin Atlantic’s in-house design team alongside London design agency Factorydesign.