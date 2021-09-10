Airy Cot resident is a Wanted Man for Questioning by the RBPF

Police are urging Barbadians to assist in locating a Wanted Man. He is Lance Glenroy Jones, his last known address was Airy Cot, St. Thomas. He is wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Description:

Jones is approximately five (5) feet six (6) inches tall, dark complexion and of a slim build.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lance Glenroy Jones is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at Holetown Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and have been prosecuted.