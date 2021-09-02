2 men charged with murder of Shae Hackett, set for Magistrate’s appearance

by DevilsAdvocate / September 23rd, 2021

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department at Hastings/Worthing Police Station solved a recent murder investigation. As a result, two men got arrested and formally charged with the murder of Shae Hackett, 20 years, of Dunlow Lane, St. Michael. This murder occurred at St. Paul’s Avenue, Bayville, St. Michael on Monday 6th September 2021.

The two (2) accused are –
1. ADRIAN RYAN JONES, 43 Years, of #53 B Enterprise Gardens, Christ Church.
2. JAMAL OMAR ANTHONY MAYNARD, 31 years, of #21 St. Pauls Avenue, Bayville, St. Michael.

They are expected to appear in the District A Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 23rd September 2021

Comments

