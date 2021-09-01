#1 BEAUTY SUPPLY DONATES SELF-STERILIZATION STATION TO ROYAL BARBADOS POLICE FORCE

by Bajan Reporter / September 21st, 2021

In a brief ceremony conducted at the headquarters of the Royal Barbados Police Force on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, the Royal Barbados Police Force was the recipient of a generous gift of a Self-Sterilization Centre donated to the Force by #1 Beauty Supply, BGI Beauty Inc.

The Commissioner of Police, <strong>Mr. Tyrone Griffith</strong>, who accepted the donation on behalf of the Force from Managing Director <strong>Mohammad Jaouni</strong>, stated that the Centre would add a further layer of protection against the COVID-19 virus for staff and people conducting business at Police Headquarters.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Mr. Oral Williams, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Mr. Ian Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Support, who were both in attendance.

