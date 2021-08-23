Which Florida Based College Football Team Will Have The Better Season?

The state of Florida hosts three of the most historically important college football programs not only in recent history but in college football history in general. The Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators have both been at one point or another in their history some of the top favorite teams for college football odds experts all around the US. Given that they both hail from the state of Florida in the southeastern tip of the US and because of its proximity to the Caribbean islands, these teams have all become favorites of island neighbors to follow and cheer for.

Given that the 2021 NCAA football season is almost upon us, what does this upcoming season have in store for two of Florida’s main college football schools? Let’s take a look.

Florida State Seminoles

The 2020 season for the Florida State Seminoles doesn’t really need that much explanation or excuse making. It was bad, very bad, not something that Seminoles fans are used to, but it’s time to move on and move forward. While on the offensive line of the ball, the Florida State offense who was known before as a dominant scoring unit failed to do exactly that, score. They had flashes of good playing ideas, but nothing that could put them over the top. On the defensive side, the whole scene just looked like misery upon misery with FSU’s defense being considered one of the worst units in all of college football.

For this upcoming season, while change is expected and in a positive manner, fans shouldn’t really expect a complete turn-around season for the Seminoles. Now, with that said, there are certain areas of the game where the Seminoles can end up excelling if they’re able to get their game going right from the get go. On the one hand the offensive line will be full of returning veterans who are looking to finally get it right for FSU, something that has seemed to be a very big issue for the past 15 to 20 years now. If they are able to protect QB McKenzie Milton and RB Jashaun Corbin and give them enough time to make plays happen then everything should work out in a more positive manner for FSU offensively.

On the flip side the Seminoles need, but when I say need I mean they desperately need to get their pass rush defense up to date and going at full power once again. FSU has been known for producing great defenders year in and year out and it’s time for the school to go back to those times. This defense needs to play with more physicality, press more, get more sacks and not allow opposing offenses to step all over them. If after all this the Seminoles are able to score 7 wins this season, consider it a successful season.

Florida Gators

Unlike their FSU counterparts, the Gators did very well for themselves last season. Of course they were led by now NFL quarterback Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Pitts and WRs Kadarius Toney and Trevor Grimes, but that doesn’t mean that this team is not ready for another season of trying to give the SEC powerhouse schools a run for their money. QB Emory Jones will do just fine as the Gators new man up front, especially given how good he is running the ball as well as passing. The WR, RB and TE core should be pretty well covered too, with guys like Justin Shorter, Jacob Copeland, Xzavier Henderson, Kemore Gamble, Dameon Pierce, Malik David and Nay’Quan Wright all waiting for a chance to shine in the Gators offense. The Gators defense last season wasn’t bad, but it could’ve been better. Their secondary wasn’t bad, but it could’ve been better. Now, I know that that all sounds worse than better but, taking into account that many of last year’s starters will be returning, this Gators defense should be a unit no offense will want to mess with.

For this upcoming season, the Gators can sit comfortably in knowing that what’s coming their way is looking all sorts of good. If QB Emory Jones steps up to the challenge of picking up where Kyle Trask left off, we could be looking at the next big start to come out of Gators football. The running back core will run routes through anyone and everyone in their way and the receiving core will have a solid season playing for Jones. For the defense, they are as talented as they are stacked, so they should use all that to make a point of bringing this unit up to par with the offense and becoming as strong of a team as possible.

This Florida Gators team has everything in hand to pull off a great season, one where if they can beat either Alabama, LSU or Georgia, or who knows, maybe even score two out of three wins there, we could be looking at a potential college football playoff candidate team. Expect Florida to win at least 9 games this season and to show some great football throughout the season.