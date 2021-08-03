Virtual Town Hall Meeting – South Coast Water Reclamation Project

The Barbados Water Authority is pleased to share the Environmental & Social Impact Assessment report for the South Cost Water Reclamation Project for critical review in a process of national consultation.

Barbados receives significant seasonal rainfall every year, yet it remains one of the most water scarce countries in the world. The limited water storage on the island is a product of topography, geology and land use. The effects of Climate Change resulting in more frequent and intense droughts and flooding, water loss due to leaks in the ageing water supply infrastructure, and saline intrusion into the potable aquifers, further exacerbates the situation.

The South Coast Sewage Treatment Plant belongs to the wastewater systems of Barbados and is located in Graeme Hall, Christ Church, Barbados. This plant was designed to treat wastewater, through a series of screens, to advanced preliminary standards.

The proposed South Coast Water Reclamation Project is a vital and sustainable water initiative aimed at transforming the existing South Coast Plant, into a futuristic Water Resource Recovery Facility. The goals of the project include:

augmenting existing water supplies,

mitigating climate change effects,

addressing seawater intrusion and sea level rise,

diversifying potable water sources,

enhancing water supply resiliency

and

reducing the impact of treated effluent on marine life and the environment.

As part of the Town and Country development planning regulatory requirements, the Barbados Water Authority invites the public to view and provide comments on the Environmental Impact Study for the project.

Additionally, a Virtual Town Hall Meeting is being planned for September 1, 2021.

The Study and the zoom link for the Town Hall Meeting will be made available via the BGIS and the BWA’s websites and social media pages.