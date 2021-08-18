Virgin Atlantic reveals Direct Flights To Edinburgh From Barbados

Virgin Atlantic has a new home in Scotland, as the airline has announced plans to start flights to Edinburgh Airport. Services from the Caribbean island of Barbados will begin this December. Virgin Atlantic will also be increasing its services to Manchester with flights from Barbados rising from three times a week to five times. The airline will also fly to Heathrow eleven times a week.

The new Edinburgh service marks the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from the Scottish capital in its 37-year history and is Scotland’s only direct flight from the Caribbean.

Launching on the 5th December, the Caribbean’s new Edinburgh flights will operate twice weekly on an Airbus A330. Customers can choose to fly in one of three cabins, including the luxurious Upper Class, which offers an exclusive bar area and fully flat beds, or Premium, where customers can enjoy a 38″ seat pitch, welcome drinks and fine dining.

As the gateway to the highlands, the new services to Edinburgh Airport will provide travellers from the Caribbean with a direct link to Scotland’s fascinating historic capital city, alongside easy access to the country’s dramatic, world-famous countryside.

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service, enriching the global supply chain and presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import famous Scottish goods, such as whisky and smoked salmon, between Scotland and the Caribbean.

Nicki Goldsmith, Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic, commented; “Commencing international flights to Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to be flying to a new home in Scotland. I know our teams are itching to show Edinburgh the Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair we’re famous for.

“We are very excited to offer more destinations for our customers from The Caribbean, more opportunities for them to visit their friends and family or even to explore a new destination.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “A premier city like Edinburgh deserves premier airlines and we are extremely excited to welcome our newest partner Virgin Atlantic to Scotland’s capital city.

“To be able to deliver flights to Barbados, Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, and Orlando is a fantastic boost to us as we prepare for the post-Covid recovery, and it is a huge show of confidence in Edinburgh Airport’s ability to deliver for passengers across the country.

“We look forward to the new routes launching and watching passengers head off on the holiday of a lifetime from Edinburgh Airport with Virgin Atlantic.”

Due to a significant increase in customer demand, Virgin Atlantic has recently announced a 300% increase in flights from the Caribbean, which include a brand new route from Heathrow to The Bahamas. Other developments include a seasonal service from St Lucia as well as daily flights from Montego Bay Jamaica to London Heathrow .