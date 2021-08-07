Urgent Care Medical to be soon housed at The Estates at St George

Recent research has shown that access to on-site 24-hour medical Care is one of the most desired amenities of modern community living. Residents at The Estates at St. George will enjoy this benefit. Urgent Care (Barbados) Inc. will offer a suite of emergency medical care and specialist clinical services at its Commercial Centre, set to open in 2022.

Urgent Care, which offers high-quality 24-hour, mobile medical care, will establish its head office on-site at the Estates at St. George, Sagicor’s visionary lifestyle community currently under construction at Boarded Hall.

After a tour to see the progress of the site, Edward Clarke, Director of Strategic Projects, at Sagicor Life Inc., said, “A recent market research report from almost 1,000 adult Barbadians surveyed, revealed that two of the most desired amenities to have close to home are 24-hour access to a medical care facility and pharmacy services. Illness can strike at any time, and to have access nearby to medical personnel and test facilities sits well with all age groups. Construction is progressing at pace and when finished, The Estates will offer residents a clubhouse with pool, gym, tennis, restaurants, and other leisure facilities including almost 15 acres of green spaces. Access to emergency care and specialist medical clinics such this one offered by Urgent Care provides residents with the assurance and peace of mind that care services are close at hand should you need it.”

Dr. Makeba Brooks, Director of Operations, said that the future facility will offer the excellent care that Urgent Care is known to deliver with both onsite and mobile services based at the Estates. The medical centre at the Estates will provide emergency care supported by a state-of-the art imaging suite coupled with onsite specialist care, all under one roof. It is an absolute pleasure for us to be a partner with Sagicor on such an amazing project which will transform not only the residential and healthcare offerings in Barbados but their landscapes entirely.