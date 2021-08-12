Two New National Federations and a New Board Member for 2021 BOA General Assembly

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is set to welcome two new National Federations to its membership. The membership of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Skateboard Association of Barbados Inc is on the agenda for ratification by members at its 2021 General Assembly, slated for the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St. Michael on Wednesday, September 1 at 5pm.

President of the BOA, Sandra Osborne stated, “Cricket is already a sport recognised by the International Olympic Committee and is therefore eligible for membership of the BOA, even though it is not on the Olympic sports programme at this time. T20 Women’s Cricket has been included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, England and as the Barbados Commonwealth Games Association, we look forward to the Barbados team qualifying for these Games and being part of our delegation.”

She added, “Skateboarding made its debut as an Olympic sport at Tokyo 2020 and will also be contested at Paris 2024, demonstrating the IOC’s commitment to including newer sports on the Olympic sports programme which appeal to the younger generation.”

Over the last 5 years, the BOA has added Skiing, Rowing and Karate-Do to its membership, and if ratified at the upcoming General Assembly, Cricket and Skateboarding will bring the number of affiliated National Federations to 39.

President of the BCA, Conde Riley, commented “The BCA and BOA have worked closely together for many years and our application for affiliation to the BOA is part of a global strategy for Cricket to become an Olympic sport. All national cricketing bodies have therefore been asked to become affiliated to the National Olympic Committee in their country.”

In terms of its elections, there is one vacant director post on the Board to be filled for the term ending 2022. The BOA has received a single valid nomination for this position, and it is expected that the individual will become its newest board member.