Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine donation supports to combat COVID19 in St Kitts

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) donated essential medical supplies and a monetary donation, in total equaling more than EC$110,000, which will assist the Ministry of Health in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to the collaboration of campus partners.

“Ross Vet has long been a member of this island community, we are committed to giving back,” said Sean Callanan MVB, CERTVR, MRCVS, PHD, FRCPATH, DIPLECVP, dean of RUSVM. “With the unfortunate recent spike in COVID-19 cases, it is our hope that these items will be of great value to the dedicated hospital staff and beyond the pandemic, these items will continue to be of value.”

RUSVM partnered with its parent company, Adtalem Global Education, to provide a ventilator, ten nebulizers, two video laryngoscope kits, and several temperature guns, infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters. The team also provided face shields, digital thermometers, and isolation gowns, which are increasingly needed.

“The Ministry of Health is extremely grateful to RUSVM for its generous donation of essential medical supplies towards the Ministry’s combat against COVID-19. This benevolent gesture is a demonstration that RUSVM recognizes the vital role the health sector must play not only in the fight against the Coronavirus but also to sustain an effective public health system including its response efforts to all health-related challenges,” said Akilah Byron-Nisbett Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development.

“The Ministry is also extremely pleased that entities such as RUSVM are not only cognizant of their community and cooperative responsibilities but can convert such realization and knowledge into action. An efficient health care system, with high levels of patient satisfaction requires the support of the public and private sector and it is apt at this time to register the continuous benevolence of RUSVM. On behalf of the Ministry of Health and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis I commend all our friends and partners in health and sincerely thank you for your continued collaboration.”