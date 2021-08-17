NCF Art & Craft Pop-Ins for the rest of August 2021

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is again throwing its support behind the local art and craft sector and encouraging Barbadians to buy local.

This time, the Foundation is hosting a series of NCF Art & Craft Pop-Ins each Saturday until the end of August.

NCF Marketing Officer Ashley Dyall said the Foundation is always looking for innovative and exciting ways to support and push the local creative sector.

“We are very excited to partner with these stakeholders across the island to stage this series. Many of these places exist already and are operational every week but we are hoping they can benefit from the added exposure. When we support our local entrepreneurs, we support our local economy,” she said.

The series of events features some amazing spots to shop Bajan creative which promotes locally grown produce, beautiful Bajan art & craft, jewellery and more.

Here is the schedule below:

• Saturday, August 21, the Pop-Ins head West to Grove Gallery, Ganzee and Best of Barbados shops, and Speightstown to the Gallery of Caribbean Art.

• Friday, August 27; Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29, pop into Pelican Craft Centre for an entire weekend of buying Bajan!

Patrons are urged to follow the COVID-19 protocols as they make their way to and from the establishments.